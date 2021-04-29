Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

