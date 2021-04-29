Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $97.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock worth $18,568,833. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.