Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

