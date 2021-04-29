Piper Sandler Weighs in on Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $902.45 million, a PE ratio of -93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banc of California by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

