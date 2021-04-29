Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.