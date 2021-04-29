Piper Sandler Weighs in on Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

HLX stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $188,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

