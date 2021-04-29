Piper Sandler Weighs in on Heritage Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

HFWA opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

