Piper Sandler Weighs in on Provident Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Provident Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

