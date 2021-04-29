Plasma Finance (PPAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $29.95 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00281388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01099389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.00714112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,078.24 or 1.00297768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plasma Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plasma Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.