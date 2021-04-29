PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $806,009.71 and approximately $16,038.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00825225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00096424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.32 or 0.07706043 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

