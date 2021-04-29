PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. PNM Resources has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.27-2.37 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.