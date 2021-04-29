Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Polaris posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.52. 982,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.