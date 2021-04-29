Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of PII traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,060. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.58 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

