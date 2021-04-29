Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PII. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.61. 24,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,060. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 413.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

