Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.33.

Polaris stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.58 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

