Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.27

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 30447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Get Popular alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 6,554.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Popular by 0.4% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 434,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Popular by 123.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.