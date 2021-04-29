Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in April

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

POAHY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,544. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

