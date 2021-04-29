Portion (PRT) Price Tops $0.0801 on Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Portion has a market cap of $11.47 million and $131,958.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00072038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.00823670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.89 or 0.07778297 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.