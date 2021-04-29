PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPD. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PPD by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PPD by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

