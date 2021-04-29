PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.75

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as low as C$12.75. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 602,414 shares trading hands.

PSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

