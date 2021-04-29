Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,797 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $174.63. 10,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,328. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

