Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,597,631. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,717,412 shares of company stock worth $834,855,635. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

MRNA stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 192,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

