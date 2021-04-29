Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $3,805,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,843,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,255,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,893 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MORN stock traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,790. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $258.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.70.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.