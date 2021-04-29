Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $213,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 1,102,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,084,666. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

