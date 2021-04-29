Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $265,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT traded up $6.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,563. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

