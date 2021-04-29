Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,629 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Harrow Health worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harrow Health stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 4,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.83 million, a P/E ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HROW shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

