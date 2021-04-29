Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.