Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Premier by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 277,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

