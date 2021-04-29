Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Insiders have sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

