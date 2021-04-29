Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,609 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,944 shares of company stock worth $10,985,555. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.