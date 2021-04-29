Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $6,282,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,844 shares of company stock valued at $12,780,261. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

