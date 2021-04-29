Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,609 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $532,096.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,985,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $34.68 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

