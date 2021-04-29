Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

