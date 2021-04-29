Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

