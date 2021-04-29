Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $294,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 491,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE ELF opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.