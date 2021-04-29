Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 124.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

