Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,043 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

