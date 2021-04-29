Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,043 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National HealthCare by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHC stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

