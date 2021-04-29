Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

PFG opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

