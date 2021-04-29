Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.06, with a volume of 6014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

