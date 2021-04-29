Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Value ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,164,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 232.90% of Principal Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:PY opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.