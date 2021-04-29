Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 19,789 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

