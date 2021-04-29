Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

