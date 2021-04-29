Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $111.52 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

