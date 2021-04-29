Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $557.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.04 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

