Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $675.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $653.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.85. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $434.53 and a 1-year high of $688.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

