Professional Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 347,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,686,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.1% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.13. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

