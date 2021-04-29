Progyny (PGNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 532.73 and a beta of 1.83.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $2,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,864 shares of company stock worth $22,476,134. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

