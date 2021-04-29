ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.05. 78,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,676. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $114.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

