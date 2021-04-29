ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.49

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

